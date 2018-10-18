BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public for any tips they may have on the city’s 47th homicide that left one woman dead in Dorchester Monday.

Officials identified the victim Thursday as 24-year-old Alicia Restrepo of Boston.

Restrepo was fatally shot while sitting in a car in the area of Charles Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

This marked the eighth deadly shooting in 10 days for the community.

Gross says he and Mayor Martin J. Walsh are “very disheartened that we have had this many homicides in such a short amount of time.”

He added that it is important for everyone to work together to get guns off the streets and end “this senseless violence.”

“It is a community problem and that’s one we’re going to have to face together,” Gross said.

Boston police are seeking help from anyone who may have been in the area of Leroy, Ditson and Charles streets, along with Geneva Avenue, as the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling the the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

