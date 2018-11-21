Boston police identify woman shot, killed in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in Jamaica Plain on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in an apartment building on Bickford Street about 5:45 p.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Also found at the address was Lodimira Dos-Santos, 23, who was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.

A third victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

