BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, 40-year-old Terkeshia Boykins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

