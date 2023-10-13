BOSTON (WHDH) - Police across the country and in New England are on high alert because of a call from a former Hamas leader for a day of angry protests amid the war with Israel.

Boston police will have an increased presence at religious and cultural institutions Friday, though there are no credible or known threats to the area.

In New York City, all officers have been asked to report to duty in uniform for what has been dubbed “Day of Rage” demonstrations.

President Biden met with federal law enforcement officials on Thursday and asked that security be boosted in some areas.

Federal officials say there is no credible threat or known plans for an attack in the United States.

