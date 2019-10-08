Boston police investigate brazen daylight stabbing that left one person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was brazenly stabbed in Boston Tuesday evening.

Officers arriving at the scene on Boylston Street around 5 p.m. found a person suffering from apparent stab wounds.

SKY7 HD flew over the very active scene as investigators worked to determine the circumstances around the incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.