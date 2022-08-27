DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot inside a parking lot near Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street in Dorchester around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the area where Boston held its 49th Caribbean Carnival Parade. The celebration kicked off around 1 p.m., traveling down Blue Hill Avenue and ending at nearby Franklin Park.

Because of the already elevated police presence in the area, an officer was right near the scene when the shot was fired.

As police responded to the shooting, a car crashed into a fence a few blocks away on Hansborough Street and Harvard Street. The driver was not inside the car, and officers quickly searched several surrounding streets.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says someone else was arrested in the area earlier in the day for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm. Hayden says, right now, investigators have not connected the two incidents.

“Anyone shot at any time or place is always unfortunate,” said Hayden. “I hesitate to make any connection between this (shooting) and the Caribbean festival, but there were obviously a lot of people still out and about because of the Caribbean festival.”

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

