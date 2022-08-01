BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings.

Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the time before first responders arrived and transported the victim to a hospital where 7NEWS sources say he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just insane, (I) just saw the ambulances and the police coming, just awful,” one woman told 7NEWS. “Senseless violence just needs to end.”

Homicide detectives could be seen collecting evidence Monday afternoon as the intersection remained closed at 4 p.m.

Police were also looking to access surveillance footage in the surrounding area.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden later arrived at the scene of the shooting, telling reporters a community response is needed as gun violence in the city continues.

“We have to be concerned about what’s going on here in our streets, with these shootings in the daylight, with the volume of them and with the use of firearms that is going on right now,” Hayden said. “It’s just affecting us too much. We need a community response to this.”

Members of the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team Network could be found passing out pamphlets to residents in the area, reminding them that there is help and counselors available to those in need.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

