BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Dorchester Monday after a deadly stabbing at a home for veterans.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near Hartford Street on Monday afternoon, where a heavy police presence was visible. Later speaking to reporters, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said first responders found a man in the home suffering from a stab wound.

“Unfortunately, the adult male did not survive his wounds,” Colon said.

Boston police said officers responded to the area for a report of a person stabbed shortly after 12 p.m. Security video showed their response and neighbors shared their reactions.

“We’re going down the street and we see this and it is our neighborhood, so that’s very scary,” said CeCe Spence, who lives near the crime scene. “You don’t even want to come out.”

A van from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was part of the response.

Crime scene investigators were seen wearing gloves and bringing in boxes and evidence bags. Some officers were also seen carrying cameras while others began to interview witnesses.

“It’s unfortunate,” said area resident Cheryl Moore. “Sort of tired of waking up to see bad news about Dorchester, but it is what it is.”

Police said they were talking to a person of interest as of Monday afternoon, adding that the person of interest and the victim knew each other. Police said no arrest had been made, though.

Police were still on scene around the house with crime tape in place around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

The nonprofit Pine Street Inn on its website lists 6 Hartford Street as the site of its Hartford Street House.

Pine Street Inn shared a statement on Monday regarding this incident.

“We’re aware of an incident at 6 Hartford Street in Dorchester, which serves as transitional housing for Veterans,” the statement said. “As it is currently an ongoing police investigation, we do not have any further information to provide at this time.”

