Boston police investigate discovery of body in attic of home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a body was found overnight inside the attic of a home in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

The body was found at a home on Cedar Street, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

An investigation is ongoing at the home Friday. Several BPD cruisers could be seen in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

Boston police still on scene after a body was discovered in an attic on cedar st in Mattapan overnight #7News pic.twitter.com/RSNOI6ioU8 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 26, 2018

