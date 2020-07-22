Boston police investigate double shooting near Roxbury playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Roxbury.

Officers were called to the scene near a playground on Dudley Street.

The two victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect did flee from the scene. Police have not yet taken them into custody.

No further information has been made available.

Authorities have since cleared the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

