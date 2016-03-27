Police: 1 stabbed, 1 fatally shot in Mattapan

Boston police are investigating a shooting and a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on River Street in Mattapan.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a person stabbed on River Street shortly after 2:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be in his 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male victim in his 20’s was taken to Carney Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

