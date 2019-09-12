BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police investigated a report of a social media threat at the building formerly known as the John Hancock Tower.

Officers received a call about the possible threat around 7:30 a.m.

Police determined that the threat was uncorroborated with unknown reliability.

Local, state and federal authorities are working to identify the source of the threat.

Officers have increased their presence in the area.

