Boston police investigate Roxbury triple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple shooting in Boston.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Pleasant Street around 10 p.m. and could be seen expanding the perimeter and searching the area for evidence.

At least one of the victims is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Marty Walsh and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins also responded to the scene.

No further information was released.

