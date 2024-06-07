BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester Thursday night, officials confirmed.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to Boston EMS. The shooting happened on Elwyn Road around 8:05 p.m., Boston police said.

Police were on scene investigating with flashlights around 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available as of 10 p.m.

