BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury Thursday night, officials confirmed.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to Boston EMS. The shooting happened on Elwyn Road.

Police were on scene investigating with flashlights around 9 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)