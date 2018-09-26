Boston police investigate shooting outside Jamaica Plain store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting outside a store in Jamaica Plain that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Pimentel Market at the corner of Centre and Wyman streets about 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who was hurt by shattered glass, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims, whose names have not been made public, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed several officers and detectives gathered outside the market and a glass door that appeared to have been pierced by a bullet.

Witnesses told 7News that they heard about five gunshots ring out. The area has since been roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

