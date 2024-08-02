BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a stabbing at the McDonald’s on Massachusetts Avenue, near Melnea Cass Boulevard Friday afternoon.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police are still actively investigating the incident at 870 Massachusetts Ave. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)