BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night.

Police said one person was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Boston Police said the victim was then rushed to the hospital. Officers had much of the road blocked off for several hours as investigators walked around the area with flashlights, placing at least half a dozen evidence markers in the parking lot. Boston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

The condition of the person who was stabbed is unknown at this time.

The scene has since been cleared but a suspect has not yet been named as police continue to investigate what led up to the stabbing.

