BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, police said.

At around 2:23 p.m., officers responded to 58 Summer St., near Five Guys, for a report of a person stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

An ice delivery driver was stabbed on the sidewalk, according to the driver’s coworker. The truck remained parked on scene as police collected evidence.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

