BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street around 9 p.m.

The area has been taped off and the road closed to cars and pedestrians.

There is no word on any injuries.

No further information has been released.

