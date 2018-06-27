Boston police investigate triple shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three men were shot Wednesday night in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responding just before 7 p.m. to Draper Street for reports of shots fired learned all three victims had taken themselves to Boston Medical Center.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and the two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

