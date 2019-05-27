Boston police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people hospitalized.

Paramedics responding to Fuller Street transported one person with a gunshot wound to a local hospital, Boston EMS said.

A second person involved in a separate shooting on Juniper Street was also taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, EMS added.

There is no word on their current conditions.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)