Boston police investigating 2 separate shootings in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were at the scene of two separate shootings on Thursday afternoon in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a person shot just after 3 p.m. on Washington Street found a victim who was taken a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About 10 minutes after, officers responding to a person shot on Humboldt Avenue found another victim who was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injures, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

