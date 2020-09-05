Boston police investigating 2 separate shootings on same street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police were on the scene to investigate two separate incidents that happened on the same street overnight in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to gunshots on Elmhurst Street at 11:35 p.m. on Friday could be seen searching the area and placing down evidence markers.

Officers responding to another report of gunshots at 2:22 a.m. on Saturday cordoned off one area as they began their investigation.

Police said no one was injured in either incident.

