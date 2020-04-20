BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating two separate stabbings that happened just hours apart in Roxbury Monday night.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed near 1850 Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m., they responded to another report of a person stabbed near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Shirley Street.

That victim was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Police have made no indication that these events are related.

