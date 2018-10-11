Boston police investigating 45th homicide following deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating their 45th homicide of the year after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to Vinson Street just after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Boston police are looking for anyone who may have information about this shooting to call 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.

