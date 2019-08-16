Boston police investigating after 1 critically injured in brazen daylight shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a brazen daylight shooting in Roxbury on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Warren Street near Boston Latin Academy found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross announced at a press conference.

The man was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for what were considered life-threatening injuries.

“A brazen attack at this time of day is unacceptable,” Gross told reporters.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says many people witnessed the “senseless” act of violence. She hopes someone will be able to identify the shooter.

“You will be held accountable and removed from the community,” Rollins said. “I will be there when it happens.”

Gross and Rollins both urged witnesses to reach out to trauma response team members at 617-431-0124.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department at 1-800-494-TIPS.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)