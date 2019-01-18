Boston police investigating after 1 killed, 1 critically injured in daylight shootout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after one man was killed and another was critically injured Friday afternoon in a shootout in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Washington Street near Egleston Square about 3:30 p.m. found two men in their late 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The other man remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

The men were said to be engaged in a dispute that escalated and ended with an exchange of gunfire.

Two guns were recovered at the scene. The area has since been roped off with crime tape.

“Violent offenders, we owe them no allegiance,” Gross said in a press conference. “Let’s work together, make sure that we can avoid these tragedies and prevent them.”

In just 18 days, 44 guns have been removed from the streets of Boston this year, according to Gross.

“The folks who shoot each other in broad daylight and carry firearms are not our friends. This isn’t some fantasy from a TV show, where it is cool to carry guns, and no one says anything about it,” Gross said. “Repeat violent offenders, there is no room for them in Boston. They should be locked up.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

