BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 14 Danube St. in Dorchester just after 8:30 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A second victim is said to have transported himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)