BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have launched an investigation after one person was wounded in a shooting early New Year’s morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 60 Cheney St. in the city’s Roxbury section shortly before 4:30 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed officers using K9s to scour the area for evidence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

