BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police have launched an investigation after one person was wounded in a daylight shooting that led to a car crash on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Rockland Street around 1:30 p.m. found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound a bullet-riddled car resting up against a pole on a sidewalk, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed evidence markers on the street and a photographer taking pictures of a black Acura sedan that appeared to have veered off the road and hit a parked car.

Neighborhood residents say the Acura could be seen speeding around the corner before it crashed and came to a rest on the sidewalk.

“I happened to look out the window and I just saw cars flying around the corner,” said Michelle Baker, who lives near the scene of the crash. “A car smashed into a pole in front of the house next to me.”

Baker noted that she heard several gunshots ring out moments before the crash.

Investigators were spotted collecting evidence, picking up shell cases, and putting tape next to bullet holes on the Acura.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

