Boston police investigating after 2 injured in daylight shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two people were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Washington Street near Egleston Square about 3:30 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

The victims may have been shooting at each other, police said. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

The area has since been roped off with crime tape.

No additional information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Boston PD now confirms two people have been shot in JP. They say they may have been shooting at each other #7News pic.twitter.com/7PtfGqaHOm — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) January 18, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)