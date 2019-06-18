Boston police investigating after 2 killed in Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead in Jamaica Plain Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at Mozart and Bolster streets around 10 p.m. pronounced one man suffering from gunshot wounds dead at the scene, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

A second shooting victim was found nearby and transported to a local hospital, where he was also pronounced dead, Gross added.

Both men were in their late 20s to early 30s but their identities have not been released.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the location of this deadly shooting is disturbing.

“This is a tragic event. Two people lost their lives and as a parent of young children, the fact that this happened in front of a beautiful park and between two schools, we need people to feel safe in these communities,” she said.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS.

