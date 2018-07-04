Boston police investigating after 4 people shot in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after four men were shot in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 85 Fayston St. found four adult male victims, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All four men were rushed to the hospital. Three of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been gang-related and the men may have been shooting at each other.

