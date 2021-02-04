Boston police investigating after assorted pills found in vitamin container bought at Dorchester Target

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person reported that the Flinstone Chewable tablets they bought at a Target in Boston actually contained various other pills and tablets.

The concerned citizen called Boston police on Wednesday to tell them that they bought the container of tablets at the Target on Allstate Road in Dorchester and when she got home she determined that the bottle contained “various other pills and tablets,” according to police.

“The victim stated she noticed that the packaging looked as though it may have been tampered with, and when she opened the bottle, she discovered that the protective seal had been broken,” police wrote. “The victim looked into the bottle and saw that it actually contained multiple pills and capsules of various sizes and colors.”

Target was contacted, and all of the remaining Flintstone Tablets were removed from the aisle.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information relative to the above incident is asked to contact BPD District C-6 (South Boston) Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

