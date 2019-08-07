Boston police investigating after 2 teens shot in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area on Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m.

The victims were transported to a hospital where they are both in critical but stable condition.

Neighbors tell 7NEWS they heard about 20 shots in the mayhem.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Reports of a double shooting on Michigan Ave in Dorchester. Police are searching around w/ flashlights. Neighbors say they heard 20+ gunshots. #7News pic.twitter.com/Gzyoxn6q39 — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) August 8, 2019

No further information has been released.

