Boston police investigating after bicyclist hit by tow truck in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a bicyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a tow truck in Allston late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Linden Street and Brighton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found the bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The operator of the tow truck remained on scene, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

