Boston police investigating after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Allston late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Brighton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found a bicyclist had been hit, according to Boston EMS.

They did not comment on the condition of the victim or if they were transported to a hospital.

Detectives could be seen placing police tape around a bike, along with a flatbed truck.

Brighton Avenue was blocked off for several hours but has since reopened.

No additional information has been released.

