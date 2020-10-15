Boston police investigating after ‘BLM’ and ‘F Trump’ spray painted on SUVs, tires slashed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have launched an investigation after vandals damaged at least three vehicles in the South End early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalized vehicles on Wellington Street near Columbus Avenue found a row of black SUVs that had been tagged with white spray paint, according to police.

One SUV had “BLM” spray-painted on the side, another had the message “F Trump” scrawled across it, and the other had tires that were either slashed or had the air let out of them.

A woman who owns one of the SUVs says she is grateful no one was hurt and that she understands that there is a message that people need to hear.

“Maybe this is going to get attention. Maybe getting the attention will help,” Cathy Gonzales said. “More people understand that there’s a lot of frustration. We need to do something, we need to be better.”

Anyone with information on the acts of vandalism is urged to contact Boston police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)