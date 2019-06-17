Boston police investigating after child struck by car in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a child was struck and injured by a car in Dorchester on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Mt. Ida Avenue around 8:35 p.m. found a child injured in the street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The child, who was said to be conscious, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

