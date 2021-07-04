BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a cruiser crashed into a building in Boston Sunday night, sending the driver to the hospital.

The cruiser crashed into the wall of a building on Morton Street, according to police. The officer driving was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

