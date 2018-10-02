Boston police investigating after cruiser strikes suspected Seaport scooter thief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an internal affairs investigation after a Boston police officer nearly ran over an alleged scooter thief in the Seaport on Sunday.

During the incident, which was recorded on dashcam, a police cruiser pursuing a man on a scooter slows down as the alleged thief loses control of the bike and then continues forward, pinning the scooter against a curb and sending the man tumbling onto the ground.

Police say the suspect, who got away, was riding a stolen scooter and was trying to steal another scooter around 10 a.m.

An internal affairs investigation is underway to determine whether the officer committed any wrongdoing.

