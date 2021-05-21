Boston police investigating after daylight shooting in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting in Downtown Crossing in Boston on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1 Franklin St. around 1:45 p.m. found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the area roped off with police tape as detectives scoured the scene for evidence.

Vee Thou, who witnessed the incident, said the shooter fled the area on the victim’s moped.

“We were looking out and then some guy walked up, shot him, took his moped, and left,” Thou recalled.

Police say they are working to track down two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are combing through video from multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)