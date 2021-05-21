Boston police investigating after daylight shooting in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting in Downtown Crossing in Boston on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1 Franklin St. around 1:45 p.m. found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)