BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fatally struck an elderly pedestrian in West Roxbury on Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

Officers responding to the area of Washington and Stinson streets around 7:30 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit.

Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and contacted police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

