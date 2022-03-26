BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have launched an investigation after one person was shot in Charlestown early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 53 Monument Street shortly after midnight found a juvenile male suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

