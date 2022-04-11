BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have set up a perimeter around a section of a Roxbury park where they say a fatal shooting took place.

Officers were called to the scene off Orchard Park around 5:45 p.m. after a shot spotter was activated near Keegan Street.

A man was found suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

“By all accounts, there was no ongoing activity or other people from the public in the park at the time of the incident so we can call ourselves fortunate in that respect,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “This is another tragic situation, our hearts are heavy at this particular time.”

Shell casings were found littering the area and on the other side of the park, an evidence marker sat near what appeared to be a handgun.

“We’re processing a large, fairly large crime scene that has ballistic evidence to include two firearms,” said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified.

No further details were released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

