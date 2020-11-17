Boston police investigating after man fatally shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood late Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 18 Church St. around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)