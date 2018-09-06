BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead in Charlestown following a reported assault.

Officers responding to a call for an assault in progress in the area of 75 Alford St. around 3:40 a.m. found a man suffering from undetermined traumatic injuries, police said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

