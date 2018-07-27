Boston police investigating after man found dead in Dorchester apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday in his Dorchester apartment, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 99 Shandon Road for a report of an unconscious person about 6:15 p.m. found a non-responsive man at the Franklin Hills Apartments, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

Franklin Hills management sent a letter out to residents saying they have been “informed of some disturbing criminal activity” but that they were “not at liberty to discuss anything.”

deadly discovery in Dorchester… suspicious death of an elderly man has police looking for answers

An investigation is active and ongoing at this time but officials are calling the death suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

No additional details were available.

